Tulsa City Councilor holds community conversation about Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments’ future

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa City Councilor held a community conversation on Tuesday to discuss the future of the condemned Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments.

The complex near East 61st Street and Memorial Drive has been vacant since 2021.

“I just thought it would be very important to get concerned citizens, stakeholders, interested folks in the room so that we can have a conversation about where we’ve been and a conversation about where we’re going,” said District 7 City Councilor Lori Decter Wright.

Many people who live in District 7 or near the former Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments said they were glad to have this discussion because they have hopes for something to be done to the place.

City Councilor Wright said she wanted to hear the community’s concerns while also letting them know the proposals for the complex’s future.

“It’s been covered a lot over the past several years, but you know, people have drifts and drabs. Also to bust some myths that have popped up over the years and then really take feedback and input from community members back to City Hall.”

She said permits are being talked about for Phase 1 of 5. Phase 1 will include 10 buildings with 64 units, and it’s expected to take around a year to complete.

This new plan comes after the apartment complex was shut down in July 2021 after a fire marshal deemed the complex as unsafe to live in.

At that time, 200 people lived in the apartments and they were all evacuated after several residents were identified to be living in homes with water damage, mold, exposed wiring and some without walls or ceilings.

“How do we make sure that what happened in 2021 never happens again there or anywhere else in the city? So as we’re focused on housing and ambitious schooling, to put 6,000 units into our city. including rehab and conversions, let’s make sure that they’re quality and that they’re safe and that they’re enhancing neighborhoods.”

Concerned neighbor John Davies said he came to the meeting to figure out the current plan for the apartment complex’s future.

“I mean, I came out just to try to find out or find out about what’s going on with the project because we’ve lived there for almost three years now and I mean you can see the economic impact.”

Davies said he wants to make sure the City has their best interests at heart as they move forward with what happens next to this piece of their community.

“Because as we’ve learned through the meeting, the owner is the same owner who let it deteriorate, so doesn’t really have a good track record. I want the City representative, City Council, whoever it is, to stay on it and make sure that it’s done right and not just going to disrepair again.”

Wright said she plans to have another meeting just like this one, hopefully with developers present, in either August or September.

If anyone has any questions before then, Wright said to feel free to send them to her email at dist7@tulsacouncil.org.,