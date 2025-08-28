Tulsa City Council postpone vote on amending human rights ordinance

Tulsa City Councilors have postponed a vote on amending a human rights ordinance.

Councilors say they were trying to make protections consistent across city ordinances, including for sexual orientation, gender identity, and for the first time adding Veteran status.

Councilors cite a “malicious misinformation campaign.” as the reason for the postponement.

“Despite widespread community support, it has become clear to us, the individuals within the highest levels of the current federal administration, are actively spreading misinformation about the ordinance, the city and our residents in an effort to cause this effort to fail and spread fear,” says City Councilor Laura Bellis.

At Wednesday’s Urban and Economic Development Committee Meeting, Councilor Laura Bellis read a statement from both her and Councilor Lori Decter Wright about the ordinance.

She said the updated ordinance would not override state or federal law, alter employment standards, or interfere with religious freedom.

The councilors did not say when they will consider reintroducing the ordinance.