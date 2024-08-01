Tulsa City Council discusses Arkansas River ordinances

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council met Wednesday to discuss new rules and ordinances that set the stage for what activities will be permissible in Zink Lake before it opens for Labor Day weekend.

“I’m thankful for the community members who provided their expertise in good faith to shape these policies,” District 4 City Councilor Laura Bells said. “This historic activation of such a significant natural asset will make it possible for our community to more accessibly engage with nature and one another.”

Updated and revised ordinances are necessary to allow expected activities in the Zink Lake and future South Tulsa Lake.

The Tulsa City Council voted in favor of the proposed ordinances.

The proposed ordinances state Zink Lake encompasses the water and riverbed between Zink Dam and the southernmost edge of the Southwest Boulevard / U.S. Route 66 bridge.

South Tulsa Lake is situated between the South Tulsa Dam, when constructed, and the southernmost edge of the 71st Street bridge.

Zink Lake will be a no-wake zone, with watercraft limited to slow-moving vessels without combustion engines.

Watercraft users will be prohibited from deliberately jumping off their watercraft into either lake.

Swimming or wading is prohibited without the written consent of the appropriate Board or its representative. No person shall swim or wade in any pool at any time when the pool is not open to the public.

“We are very concerned about safety and the quality of the water,” said Jayme Fowler, District 9 City Councilor. “We are going to be measuring the water daily. There will be a water quality dashboard that can be accessed from the City’s website.”

Councilor Fowler shared the measurements will detect changes in the PH balance of the water and the presence of parasites, petroleum, and trace metals.

While swimming is prohibited, fishing is allowed in Zink Lake and the South Tulsa Lake, but only from the banks or other no-wake watercraft.

Councilor Fowler emphasized the water in the Arkansas River is not healthy enough for swimming.

The Zink low-water dam is a voter-approved, $48 million amenity that will revolutionize the way people experience the Arkansas River.

River Parks Authority is responsible for the management and operations of the City of Tulsa’s Zink Lake.

For more information on Zink Lake, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/zink.