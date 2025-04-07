Tulsa City Auditor announces "Evaluate the 918" campaign

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Auditor is asking residents what the city government is doing well and where it can improve, as part of the “Evaluate the 918″ campaign.

Tulsa City Auditor Nathan Pickard is inviting residents to share their thoughts with him as part of the new campaign he launched on Sunday.

During the annual audit process, the City Auditor’s Office ensures Tulsa’s government is working as efficiently and transparently as possible. This starts with creating an annual audit plan to determine which city departments, programs, or services they will evaluate and make recommendations for improvements.

“The most impactful audits, the ones that truly improve city services, start with asking the right questions of the people who are using them,” said Pickard. “Your input will help shape the priorities of our next audit plan. My office will read and consider every submission.”

The City Auditor’s Office said Tulsans can submit suggestions through a short survey until May 7 by clicking here.

“We want to hear from the people who experience Tulsa’s services firsthand. If you’re a Tulsa resident, you’re already an expert with great ideas and input, and we want to learn from you. Your voice matters,” said Pickard.

The City Auditor is independently elected and can audit nearly all aspects of city operations, including: