Tulsa buses offering free fares on Thursday

This upcoming Thursday, June 20th, you can ride Tulsa’s bus service for free, all day!

It’s part of a nationwide event called ‘Dump the Pump’ day, put on by the American Public Transportation Association to try to get people to try bus service.

The group says people who ride the bus save an average of $10,000 a year because of less fuel, car repairs, and parking costs.

MetroLink, Tulsa’s bus service, will be offering free fares on all its services, all day Thursday.

For a link where you can see all of the Metrolink services and routes, click here.

