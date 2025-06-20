Tulsa-born actor and comedian Gailard Sartain dies

Actor and comedian, Gailard Sartain, has passed away. He was 78.

Sartain was born and raised in Tulsa. He attended school at Cascia Hall, a graduate of Will Rogers High School and earned Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Tulsa.

According to Sartain’s website, he served as a cameraman for KOTV which led to him creating a late-night comedy show ‘Dr Mazeppa Pompazoidi’s Uncanny Film Festival and Camp Meeting’. The show ran from 1970-1973 and starred fellow local actor Gary Busey.

In 1972, Sartain joined the cast of ‘Hee Haw’ and portrayed Sheriff Orville P. Bullmoose in the long-running show. He was a regular in several sketches and remained on the show until it was canceled in 1992.

His acting credits spanned decades. Known for some of his comedic roles, such as ‘Hee Haw’ and a role in several Ernest movies, he as well had roles in more dramatic movies such as ‘Mississippi Burning’ and ‘The Outsiders’, which was based on the book of the same name by local author S.E. Hinton, which told the tale of rivals gangs in the streets of Tulsa in the 1960s.