Tulsa American Job Center closing East 21st Street location, new site to open later this year

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Oklahoma Works American Job Center says they will cease operations at its 14002 East 21st Street location at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 13 in preparation for its new location scheduled to open later in 2025.

The organization said that beginning on June 16, workforce services will be at an interim location inside the Oklahoma Department of Human Services building at 3666 North Peoria Avenue. They say workforce services will still be available at Oklahoma Works centers in Sapulpa, Okmulgee, Muskogee, Pryor, and Bartlesville.

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission staff are also available Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Oasis Fresh Market at 1725 North Peoria Avenue in Tulsa from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For questions regarding unemployment insurance, you may contact OESC by telephone at 405-525-1500, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:15 pm.

For more information call 918-796-1200 or visit the Oklahoma Works website here.