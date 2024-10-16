Trucker accused of kidnapping man, arrested in Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow Police say a trip between a trucker and another man, who wanted to learn to be a truck driver, took an ugly turn when the trucker kidnapped him.

Police say the victim first met Jerry Lee Newman online, then met up with Newman in Kansas City, where the two left in Newman’s rig.

But instead of teaching him how to drive trucks, police say Newman started making unwanted advances and aggressively touching the victim in a sexual manner.

They say the victim tried to escape, but they say Newman kept locking the doors and threatened to hurt the man.

Newman eventually stopped his truck at the Walmart at Elm and the Creek Turnpike in B-A, and police say the victim was able to text 9-1-1 with the message “I need help”.

Police say an officer found them and arrested Newman.