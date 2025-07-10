Local

Trio befriended elderly man, took his money, Sheriff’s Office says

By Steve Berg
Christopher Sutter, Monica Sutter-Winningham, James Simpson Courtesy: Tulsa County Sheriff's Office
By Steve Berg

Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three suspects Tuesday, who are accused of taking advantage of an elderly man.

The Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Christopher Seth Sutter befriended the 85-year-old victim at an area casino, after the man’s wife died last year.

They say Sutter and his mother, 55-year-old Monica Sutter-Winningham, along with 39-year-old James Everett Simpson, took around $125,000 dollars from the victim, possibly more.

All three are now facing charges of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!