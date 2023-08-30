TRIGGER WARNING: Head of the TPD Special Victims Unit encourages victims to report sexual assault

Lieutenant Darin Ehrenreich has been in charge of the SVU unit at the Tulsa Police Department now for four years. He wants people to know reporting the crime can help create a paper trail that could eventually help future victims.

Lt. Ehrenreich says they take each report seriously and it’s a societal myth that people file false reports.

“We get roughly somewhere between 1,100 and 1,200 cases per year,” said Ehrenreich. “So, I’ve been involved in thousands of rape and sexual assault investigations, and we’ve sent over less than five reports to the District Attorney’s Office where we’ve uncovered evidence of filing a false police report.”

He says up to 90% of rape cases involve someone the victim knows.

According to Ehrenreich, there are many reasons why victims may change their mind on reporting the crime, but he asks that you at least file a police report and go the Hillcrest emergency room.

“There are options out there to preserve evidence while you decide what’s going to be best for you moving forward.”

All sexual assault exams are done at Hillcrest Hospital. After they perform what is called a non-report sexual assault exam, that information is kept on file for 50 years.

The FBI says one in three victims never report the assault, and the actual number may be higher due to the nature of the crime.