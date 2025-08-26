Trailer released for Tulsa-based ‘Lowdown’ TV show

It’s the new TV show that a lot of people in Tulsa, and a lot of Sterlin Harjo fans, have been waiting for.

The trailer for ‘Lowdown’ is out today.

Lowdown is a fictional story, shot here in Tulsa, about a character named Lee Raybon.

Show creator and Oklahoma native Sterlin Harjo, of Reservation Dogs fame, says the character is loosely based on the late real-life Tulsa journalist Lee Roy Chapman.

In the show, Raybon, played by Ethan Hawke, runs a rare bookstore and is an independent journalist who uncovers a scandal involving a powerful Tulsa family that leads to more trouble.

Harjo calls the show his “love letter” to Tulsa, and the trailer is chock-full of Tulsa scenes and landmarks.

The show premiers on FX on September 23rd.

Episodes will stream on Hulu the day after they air on FX.