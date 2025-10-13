Local

Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest, TSCO says

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (Skyler Cooper)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 46-year-old Gong Zheng for trafficking marijuana, possession of drug proceeds, and possession of a controlled substance without a tax stamp on Saturday following a traffic violation.

According to law enforcement, on Saturday, around 4:30 p.m., Gong Zheng was stopped after he swerved his SUV into a deputy’s lane and almost hit the car.

The deputy stopped the car and smelled a strong scent of marijuana when she approached. After searching the car, the deputy found a trash bag filled with vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

Gong Zheng admitted he did not have a medical card, nor did he have a license to transport marijuana.

Over 30 pounds of marijuana and $1,100 in cash were taken from the car.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG