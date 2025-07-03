Local

Traffic stop by TCSO leads to drug, gun bust

By FOX23.com News Staff
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Tulsa County Sheriff's Office
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) say a traffic stop led to them securing 16 pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash and guns.

A deputy was patrolling Interstate 44 Tuesday night when they stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. The deput said they smelled marijuana when they approached it.

TCSO say the driver, Jakob Bendawald, and passenger, Logan Hall, both from Missouri, gave conflicting information for how long they were in Tulsa.

A K-9 unit was dispatched and alerted the scent of drugs on the vehicle which led to the discovery of 16 pounds of marijuana, $2,000 in cash and two handguns.

Bendawald and Hall were booked into the Tulsa County Jail for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession/receiving drug proceeds, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!