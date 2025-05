After months of rumors swirling around, it appears Trader Joe’s is coming to Broken Arrow.

The company’s website lists a new location “Coming Soon” at 1451 East Hillside Drive.

The City of Broken Arrow also confirmed the news on its Facebook page.

The Tulsa area’s first Trader Joe’s opened at 37th and Peoria in 2016.

The company’s website also lists a new location still to come in Oklahoma City at 6920 Northwest Expressway.