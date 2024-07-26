TPS students eligible for free meals in upcoming school year

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) is feeding every one of their students breakfast and lunch for free this year.

When school begins on August 20, more than 34,000 Pre-K through 12th-grade students will be back in TPS and will all have an equal opportunity for success.

“As a mother of a TPS rising senior, I can tell you that food is right up there with phone chargers in contingence with our most important topic for young people,” TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson said.

For five years, TPS has been providing free breakfast and lunch to all elementary school students. Now they’re extending it to all students from Pre-K through 12th grade.

This is done through the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). The CEP reimburses schools for free meals.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education, 73% of TPS students are low-income and qualify for free and reduced lunch.

Supt. Johnson said this program will remove financial burdens for students and their families and give them a greater chance at success.

“We want to continue to partner with our families and our ultimate goal is that our students are set up for academic success. We want them to come out of high school ready to go. We do not want them worrying about debt and having to pay for lunches and any of those things. This gives them one less thing to worry about on a regular basis,” Johnson said.

Johnson said when students are properly fed, they pay more attention in class, have better attendance, and have fewer disciplinary problems, which helps teachers worry less too.

“When our students struggle with food and nutrition, our teachers sometimes bring food in. They stash food in their desk, they have food available for students. They’ll ask the cafeteria if they can keep the leftover oranges, bananas or apples so that the students can have those. This gives us an opportunity so that teachers won’t have to do this as much,” Johnson said.

This program is also special because there is no application process. Students just go through the lunch line, pick up their food and enjoy.