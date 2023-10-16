TPS Deputy Superintendent Paula Shannon announces she will leave at end of school year

TULSA, Okla. — After eight years, Deputy Superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools Paula Shannon will be leaving TPS.

Shannon came to TPS in 2015 as Chief of Staff and became Deputy Superintendent in 2016, serving as second-in-command to then-Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist, who resigned in August of this year.

After Gist resigned, Dr. Ebony Johnson was voted in as Interim Superintendent of TPS.

In a letter sent to TPS staff, Shannon said she will support Johnson throughout the rest of the year and announced her intentions to leave early so Johnson can have time to find a new deputy superintendent.

Shannon’s full letter is posted below:

Dear Team Tulsa,

In the spring of 2015, I learned of an interesting opportunity to join Dr. Deborah Gist in Tulsa. After visiting the city and learning about the district, I knew that I was being called to serve this incredible team of educators, leaders, and support professionals in the work of supporting over 34,000 young people filled with potential, hope, and big dreams. My time with Team Tulsa has shaped and forged me into a better human and leader, and I am grateful to have shared it with so many extraordinary colleagues and partners.

While Tulsa is home for me, for some time, I have planned on this year being my last in Tulsa Public Schools. There are a number of opportunities that I am pursuing which allow me to spend more time helping more leaders across the country. Given the level at which I work and lead, I have always been mindful of sustainability, organizational stability, and succession-planning, and I have great confidence in the leaders on Team Schools and their ability to effectively serve and support our school leaders.

I am also grateful that my time with Team Tulsa has afforded me the chance to work alongside my friend, colleague and phenomenal leader Dr. Ebony Johnson as she leads Tulsa Public Schools to the next level. I am committed to supporting her success during my last year as her deputy superintendent with a shift in focus to supporting Dr. Johnson in a chief-of-staff-capacity. I will be directly assisting Dr. Johnson with the Board of Education, legislative affairs, and our internal and external communications and public relations. I am announcing my intentions early so that Dr. Johnson has ample time to build her team and look forward to assisting with that effort in any way that I can.

As I reflect upon the past eight years, my heart is filled with gratitude for the opportunity to serve alongside dedicated professionals - we have accomplished so much together!

Student achievement is on the rise, graduation rates have increased, and more students than ever are accessing concurrent enrollment opportunities, technical credentials, and Advanced Placement courses.

Our high school leaders are in the midst of shifting our system from one of many high schools operating independently to a high school system that opens up the possibility to access programming regardless of one’s home high school.

More out-of-school opportunities than ever exist along with a nationally recognized partnership between the district and The Opportunity Project, the city’s first expanded learning quarterback organization.

Quality summer programming now provides more students with fun, experiential learning coupled with necessary literacy and numeracy interventions. Ready. Set. Summer! has captured the attention of Tulsans, is frequently referenced nationally as a model, and most recently received an award for its quality from the National Summer Learning Association.

As the deputy superintendent, I was privileged to engage with talented team members and local colleagues to lead the work of designing our child equity index. This tool helps us to identify the neighborhood variables most closely linked to student academic achievement, yielding a more robust understanding of root causes of academic challenge and better targeted interventions. Intentional cross-functional collaboration and investments in data analytics created the conditions for a much improved school planning process which gets clear priorities for improvement along with earlier forecasting of enrollment, staffing, and budgets to our school leadership teams in the late winter and spring. These changes better position our principals to engage more meaningfully with their teams, students, and families.

I am so very proud of our relentlessly dedicated school leaders with whom I have had the honor to learn from over these many years. I am proud of the central office leaders who spend hours looking at student data and school leader feedback to determine how to build better supports, structures, and systems to assist these leaders and their teams. I have watched as our school leaders have grown, leveled it up, and are now taking bigger steps to accelerate results for our students. I am in awe of the responsibility our principals shoulder and the humility with which they carry it. I have always said that principals are key to transformation in an urban public school system. I believe this more than ever, and I know that Tulsa Public Schools is in good hands.

Clear eyes. Full hearts.

Paula