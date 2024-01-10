TPS announces 12 more schools in the district are off the failing list

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools announced that 12 more schools are off the failing list, which makes 16 in total.

One of the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s requirements for TPS to turn the district around is to get 18 sites off the “F” list, which leaves only two schools remaining.

In November, State Superintendent Ryan Walters told TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson if the schools can’t get off the failing list, they would consider closing them.

“Failure’s not gonna be an option. We need drastic changes. We need tough decisions made,” Walters said.

Johnson said, during the November update, they’re looking into what closing sites look like.

“We are also having conversations regarding ensuring we provide the best quality learning experience for our students, and in that conversation, that can lend itself to some school closures,” Johnson said.

Two months later, Johnson announced during the district’s board meeting, on Monday night, that 16 of the 18 sites were off the list.

“We recently met with the school improvement team at OSDE. They shared they’ve completed a similar review of our CSI schools schools, that are continuous school improvement schools. We are appreciative of the collaborative work of the OSDE as they have informed and confirmed with us that we recently have 12 schools removed from the CSI designation list based upon growth on the Oklahoma state testing program,” Johnson said.

Johnson says while they are celebrating the recent success, there is still work to be done.

“So much work still to be done, so I just want to make sure it’s known we’ve had a small celebration, but we’re back on task to getting more schools off of that list,” Johnson said.

