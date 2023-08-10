TPD searching for persons of interest in connection to West Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department released the names of two persons of interest connected to a murder investigation that took the life of Kori Shaver on Monday, Aug 7.

Police say they want to speak with two brothers; Julian and Kortney Smith, in connection with Tulsa’s latest homicide.

“They’re the only two people that we need to talk to on this and we plan on, they need to come in and give us a chat, otherwise there’s going to be more drastic action taken in the very near future,” TPD Homicide Lieutenant Brandon Watkins said.

Police say they have interviewed Kortney, but that the story they were told doesn’t add up so they looked for more answers.

Police later pieced together physical and circumstantial evidence that points to Julian and Kortney as the primary people involved in the homicide, TPD said.

“We’ve got a ton of evidence, you know, we’re pretty set with this one, which is why we only need to talk to those two people, Julian and Kortney,” Watkins said.

“We know that the victim and the two suspects were rolling around in the victim’s car most of the day together, so you know this was not something that ‘Somebody was killed because something else had happened,’ that’s just not the case in this one,” Watkins said.

The homicide is the third in the last few weeks and Watkins says there’s no link between the murders and is calling for the community not to jump to conclusions.

“The only link is the Kickback Club and some of the people who were at the Kickback Club were also involved with this third murder but just because two things correlation does not equal causation,” Watkins said.

“People believe that the shooting that happened at the Kickback Club was somehow connected to the shooting that happened out west of Kori Shaver, and based on the information that we have that’s not going to be the case, I think there’s a lot of people out in the community that is putting two and two together because some of these people run in the same circles and I think it’s leading them to a false conclusion” Watkins also said.

“We don’t want tempers to get too high and people to do something stupid over something they really don’t understand at this point,” Watkins said.

If you know the whereabouts of Julian or Kortney, TPD asks that you call 911 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.