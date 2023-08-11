TPD says they nabbed a porch pirate on Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police responded to a call around 4:25 Wednesday afternoon about a man stealing packages off porches at 33rd and Riverside in the Brookside area.

Police say a witness followed the suspect and led officers to 34th and Peoria where they caught up with Adrian Hamilton.

Hamilton admitted to stealing mail and packages but said he planned to return them.

TPD says for a moment, officers contemplated the veracity of the statement, however, this notion was quickly rejected as their experiences with pirates have shown that they are less than forthcoming with the truth.

The packages were recovered and officers say they were returned to the victims.

Hamilton was arrested for porch piracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction of justice.





