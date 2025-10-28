Local

TPD Riverside Division building to close one day for construction

By FOX23.com News Staff
Tulsa Police badge
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department says its Riverside Division building, located at 7515 Riverside Parkway, will be closed on Wednesday, October 29, due to construction.

Police say the building will reopen on Thursday, October 30th.

