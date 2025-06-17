TPD lieutenant sues City, claiming retaliation after he called out “systemic racist practices”

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police lieutenant who was found not guilty after being accused of covering up a 2020 shooting has filed a lawsuit against the City of Tulsa and Rogers County prosecutors, claiming malicious prosecution and abuse of process.

Last year, Lt. Marcus Harper was found not guilty of a felony charge of accessory after the fact and an alternative charge of obstruction of justice.

According to the lawsuit, Harper was targeted for prosecution after he spoke out about “systemic racist practices of certain officers.”

The lawsuit alleges that the Tulsa Police Department adopted a hostile and negative approach toward Harper in retaliation for a press conference he hosted in 2020.

At that press conference, Lt. Harper “criticized TPD for common practices against the public good, officer ‘cliques’ which cause strife and division within TPD, and systemic racist practices of certain officers,” according to the lawsuit.

“TPD has a history of taking hostile actions against those employed with their office who call into question the specific acts of officers, critique, or otherwise shed light on issues within their institution,” the lawsuit read.

Prosecutors said he tried to help cover up a shooting involving Tulsa Police Officer Latoya Dythe’s car in 2020.

According to police records, her car was used by gangsters in an August 2020 shooting at 61st and Peoria.

But Dythe, Officer Ananais Carson, and even the gangsters, all testified Harper told Dythe to call police immediately, never removed any evidence, and it was the gangsters themselves who said they removed evidence from the vehicle before Dythe ever called Harper to her apartment.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office did not prosecute Harper. It recused itself before charges were ever filed. The case was turned over to the Rogers County District Attorney’s Office, which handled the prosecution.

Last year, it took Judge Clifford Smith just 15 minutes to come to a verdict. He said the court heard no testimony and saw no evidence that Harper committed any crime.

Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, and wife of Lt. Marcus Harper, said TPD smeared her husband’s stellar 28-and-a-half-year reputation on the force because she was speaking out about corruption in TPD at City Hall.

The lawsuit also lists intentional infliction of emotional distress as a cause of action, claiming that the actions in prosecuting Harper, “in spite of the lack of evidence substantiating a crime, and the evidence supporting that Plaintiff committed no criminal act,” were “so extreme and outrageous as to go beyond all possible bounds of decency and would be considered atrocious and utterly intolerable.”

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages, punitive or exemplary damages, special damages, and attorney fees in excess of $10,000.

TPD provided the following statement:

“We can confirm Marcus Harper is still a lieutenant with the Tulsa Police Department but cannot comment further on any pending litigation.”