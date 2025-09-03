Local

TPD investigating after man found with gunshot wound to hand in south Tulsa

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot in south Tulsa early Wednesday morning.

TPD says they responded to a shooting call at a home near 52nd Street and South Detroit Avenue around 1 a.m., where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the back of his hand.

A caller said she heard a noise outside her home, followed by a gunshot, and soon after saw the victim walk into her backyard and collapse.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to live.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time.

