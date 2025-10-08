TPD helicopter instrumental in several recent incidents

Even though it seems like the Tulsa Police helicopter has been used more lately due to several recent incidents that have been highlighted in the news, Tulsa Police Lt. Nick Cory said they are in the air every day.

Last week, the helicopter helped find a missing 72-year old grandmother with dementia, and they caught an intoxicated driver that fled the scene of a crash.

Lt. Cory said they have a two-man crew that flies the helicopter and monitors the computer system. The unit is often called upon to find missing children or to find a suspect that is still near the scene of the crime.

“We know we’re blessed with the department and city giving us what I think is the best helicopters and equipment that we can have for our money,” he said.

The helicopter has state-of-the-art equipment, including infrared cameras, high-powered search lights, and an computerized overlay map of the city.

“We’re really blessed and fortunate that we’re given this equipment to help serve the citizens of Tulsa and keep our officers on the ground safe,” Cory said.

The lieutenant said they are usually up in the air when they’re needed, but if they aren’t, they can be in the air within five to six minutes. He said they are generally proactive with patrol flights instead of being reactive.