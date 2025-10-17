TPD arrests rape suspect identified through DNA evidence

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a Tulsa man was arrested after DNA evidence connected him to a rape reported in March 2022.

TPD stated that on March 6, 2022, they responded to a woman reporting she had been raped at a Tulsa apartment complex.

She told officers she had spent time hanging out with a man she only knew as “D,” who also lived at the apartment complex.

She said the man came into her apartment without permission, locked the door, and raped her.

Following the attack, the victim was taken to the hospital, where a Sexual Assault (SANE) Exam was performed.

The results of this exam were submitted for laboratory testing, and a profile was formed, but nobody was able to be identified at the time.

However, on May 14, 2025, officers said the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Victims Unit received an alert that the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) had found a profile match to the DNA profile created for “D.”

According to the CODIS database, Darin Michael Washington was a DNA match to the suspect in the March 2022 rape.

TPD said the victim also identified Washington as “D” when presented with a photo lineup.

Officers said they then arrested Washington on an outstanding warrant on Sept. 5.

Washington was charged with First Degree Rape on October 7 and is currently in the Tulsa County Jail on a $75,000 bond.