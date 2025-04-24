Tower Business Complex coming to Wagoner

WAGONER – The City of Wagoner is getting a new building complex downtown for the first time in over 20 years, and owner Rebecca Olson is using it to give back to the community that helped her business grow.

Olson, CEO of High Tower Accounting and Tax started her business in 2012 at her kitchen table with an old pink laptop and a dream. She was a single mother with two kids and found herself in a “make or break moment.” After two months of working out of her home, she made it. Olson was able to secure an office space in Broken Arrow with numerous amenities included, which helped get her footing in the business world.

“One thing I will say is I always honor God because He gave me an opportunity and a chance,” she said.

Now, Olson wants to give that same opportunity to small businesses that are so close to becoming successful. They just need a chance. The new state-of-the-art business complex will be fully furnished with all utilities paid and high-speed internet. She is also offering mentorship programs and “Lunch and Learn” seminars.

“Our average annual growth rate has been 60%, but what’s more rewarding is how many families and small businesses we’ve been able to support along the way.”

By 2021, Olson could begin to taste the American Dream. She was named Broken Arrow’s Small Business of the Year with locations in BA and Wagoner, and she racked up numerous more awards every year since. The next step was to build a business complex that could give others the same chance she was given, and she wanted it to be in Wagoner.

“There’s a lot of opportunity (in Wagoner), it just needs a little spark,” she said.

The Tower Business Complex will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, May 16 in Wagoner.