Time running out to audition for ‘The Big Show Off’ 2025

Calling Tulsa’s most talented!

If you can sing, play guitar, ride a unicycle or dance like no other, you could win $10,000 in The Big Show Off 2025 .

The talent show, hosted by the Tulsa Day Center, is currently accepting auditions in the form of a 90-second video. Record yourself showcasing your talent and submit it by 12 p.m. November 4th.

Click here for the submission form

The top talent will win $10,000, the second place finisher will win $5,000 and the third place finisher will win $2,500.

Zac Hanson, Olivia Jordan and Danny Boy O’Connor all return as judges, but this year they’ll be joined by Big Show Off 2024 winner Joleen Brown. The audience will also have a say in who wins the event.

You can purchase a ticket to attend or make a donation to become a sponsor.

Proceeds benefit the Tulsa Day Center .







