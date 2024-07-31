TIA to break ground on new control tower named in honor of Senator James Inhofe

Thursday, dignitaries will gather at Tulsa International Airport for a groundbreaking ceremony inaugurating construction of a new control tower.

It will be named the Senator James M. Inhofe Air Traffic Control Tower Complex, in honor of the former mayor, congressman, and U.S. senator.

Airport CEO Alexis Higgins tells KRMG that was an easy call to make, especially considering the senator was instrumental in helping to secure funding for the new tower.

“Given the fact that he was a strong advocate for this infrastructure, he was able to secure $40 million in appropriated funds for the project,” Higgins said Wednesday. “And of course he was a lifelong aviator, had a love for aviation and the industry.”

She said they made the naming decision a few months ago, and were able to let him know about the honor before he passed away July 9th.

The new tower will stand roughly twice as high as the current facility, and will also include a base facility which will house supporting technologies and personnel.

The plan is to begin construction in earnest next month, with a targeted completion date in fall of 2026.

Projected cost for the project is roughly $112 million.



