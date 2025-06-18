Thunder to remain in OKC through at least 2053

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Mayor David Holt signed an agreement to keep the Thunder in Oklahoma City through at least 2053.

Mayor Holt said in 2022, the City started a two-year community conversation about what it means to be a big league city, which involved discussing the realities of what it takes for the OKC market to remain one.

In 2023, 71 percent of voters said they want to keep the Thunder in OKC through the building of a new arena. The new arena is currently under design and slated to open in 2028.

Mayor Holt said in response to these efforts, the Thunder publicly stated they would play in the new arena for at least 25 years.

Over the past 18 months, the City and the Thunder have worked to negotiate a new lease that keeps the Thunder in OKC until at least 2053.

Mayor Holt said the City Council approved a 115-page agreement that confirms in writing that the team will play in the new arena for at least 25 years. The agreement also includes penalties if the team leaves early, with penalties over $1 billion in the early years.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday.