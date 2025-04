TULSA, Okla. — Fire crews responded to a house fire in midtown Tulsa on Thursday.

The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said the fire was on the front porch of the home near East 15th Street and South Yale Avenue.

TFD said no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

There is damage to the porch and front of the house.

TFD said said seven trucks and 21 firefighters responded and battled south winds.