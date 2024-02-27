Texas woman orders poppy flowers, gets flowers shaped like puppy instead: 'Best mistake ever'

Sarah Hollingsworth of Austin, Texas runs a baby registry company called Poppylist.

According to Fox News, she recently called a local flower shop to order a bouquet of poppy flowers to take with her to an exhibit in San Diego, California.

Hollingsworth said, “I wanted some poppy flowers as it’s the name of my company, but also the flower of California.”

A few days later Hollingsworth said her parents picked up the flowers and realized there was a miscommunication.

Instead of poppies she got bouquets in the shape of puppies!

She said ‚”it’s funny thinking back because I remember [the clerk] asking me how many I wanted, which I thought was strange.”

While it’s not what she ordered, Hollingsworth said she was so impressed with the design that she kept the puppy bouquet saying it acted as the perfect icebreaker at the exhibition.

Hollingsworth posted a video of the bouquet to TikTok, where it now has over 4.5 million views and 678,000 likes.