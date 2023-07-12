Local

Teenage girl shot in North Tulsa

By Ben Morgan

Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. — A teenage girl was wounded after being shot near an apartment complex playground Tuesday night, Tulsa Police said.

Tulsa Police responded to a shooting at Seminole Hills Apartments near Pine and Peoria around 11 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound in her leg, police said.

The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, a police helicopter saw two people running from the apartments and after a search, the two were taken into custody, police said.

One of the two is a juvenile.

