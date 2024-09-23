Teenage boy killed in hit-and-run in Mayes County, authorities searching for suspect

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities in Mayes County are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 15-year-old boy riding his bicycle on Sunday morning.

Pryor Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell said the driver hit the boy from behind while he was riding his bike on US Highway 69 just south of 470 Road.

“It’s very tragic something like this would happen and they would leave the scene,” said Cantrell. “Our investigators arrived and...through the initial investigation, they determined whoever did this probably knew they hit something.”

The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office received calls regarding debris in the road around 4:30 a.m.

Pryor Creek Police later received two calls at 4:50 a.m. reporting a person on the side of US Highway 69, just south of 470 Road.

“When officers arrived on scene with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office...they discovered that there was a bicycle and a male subject, later determined to be a juvenile male.”

Police say the suspect left the scene southbound on Highway 69.

“Medical personnel arrived and they did transport him to a hospital here in Pryor and announced he was deceased,” said Cantrell.

The Pryor Police Department is using Flock cameras to track down any cars that were in the area at the time of the hit-and-run.

They haven’t yet identified a suspect vehicle and are still asking the public to come forward if they believe they have any information.

“If the public knows anything of whoever did this...it’s best to come forward at this time and talk to us about what happened or if somebody knows somebody that has some vehicle damage, if somebody is talking...let us know so we can follow up on that. We’re going to follow up on any leads that are out there,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell said they are not yet releasing the boy’s identity, but his family has been notified.

“We’re going to do everything we can do to bring the suspect to justice,” Cantrell promised.

Police are urging anyone who has seen something to come forward. If you have information on the driver of the vehicle, call the Pryor Creek Police Department at 918-825-1212.