TULSA, Okla. — A teenager is in critical condition following a shooting in North Tulsa.

It happened near North Garrison Place and East 58th Street North just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to Tulsa Police.

A 17-year-old was found lying in the street suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are still searching for a suspect and no description has been provided.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital.