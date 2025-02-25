Teen says she was held captive for nine days

TULSA — A Tulsa teenager has told police that she survived a kidnapping and rape that lasted more than a week.

Court records say the teen was a runaway from Parkside Hospital and was walking near 11th and Lewis in January when 53-year-old James Roberts offered her a ride.

The victim says she ended up at his house for nine days while he fed her methamphetamine and sexually assaulted her.

Eventually a witness called police and reported the abuse.

When police arrived, the victim described in detail where she was held in the house and officers confirmed the details when they searched the property.

Roberts was charged with first degree rape, kidnapping and forcible sodomy.

He has denied the allegations.