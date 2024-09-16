Teen nearly drowns at Zink Lake, fire department says

A teenager was pulled from the waters of Zink Lake on Sunday, the Tulsa Fire Department told KRMG.

It was a bystander who initially jumped into action, TFD said, getting the victim to the island between Zink Lake and Tulsa Wave Park. TFD deployed an inflatable raft to take the teen back to the shore.

Firefighters said the teenager was initially not alert, but had a pulse and was breathing. TFD said the teen regained consciousness before he was picked up by EMSA and taken to a hospital.

The City of Tulsa confirmed the teen has since been released from the hospital in the following statement:

“The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call for service for a potential drowning of a swimmer without a life jacket. The Fire Department responded with their swift water team and the individual was taken to a local hospital and later released.

We are incredibly grateful the individual is doing well and thankful for our first responders for their quick response.

This incident truly underscores the need to make sure everyone exercises the proper safety protocols, while knowing your personal limits, when utilizing these features.

All rules and regulations for Zink Lake and Tulsa Wave Park are posted and can be found at www.tulsazinklake.com. Zink Lake is not a swimming lake, and a watercraft is required at Zink Lake and Tulsa Wave Park. A $500 fine can be assessed by Tulsa Police for unlawfully entering the water.”

The River Parks Authority posted a reminder of the rules at the new water features on the Arkansas River.







