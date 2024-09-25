Teen killed in hit-and-run in Mayes County identified, authorities still searching for suspect

Authorities in Mayes County are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old Caiden Adkins who was riding his bicycle on Sunday morning.

Police now believe it was a semi-truck that hit and killed Adkins.

Surveillance video showed the semi in the area around the time of the accident, according to police.

The department has reached out to the trucking company to track down the driver.

Police said Adkins was riding a bicycle on the side of Highway 69 around 4 a.m. on Sunday when he was hit.

Pryor Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell said the driver hit the boy from behind while he was riding his bike on US Highway 69 just south of 470 Road.

“It’s very tragic something like this would happen and they would leave the scene,” said Cantrell. “Our investigators arrived and through the initial investigation, they determined whoever did this probably knew they hit something.”

The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office received calls regarding debris in the road around 4:30 a.m.

Pryor Creek Police later received two calls at 4:50 a.m. reporting a person on the side of US Highway 69, just south of 470 Road.

“When officers arrived on scene with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office, they discovered that there was a bicycle and a male subject, later determined to be a juvenile male,” Cantrell said.

Police said the suspect left the scene southbound on Highway 69.

“Medical personnel arrived and they did transport him to a hospital here in Pryor and announced he was deceased,” Cantrell said.

Police are urging anyone who has seen something to come forward. If you have information on the driver of the vehicle, call the Pryor Creek Police Department at 918-825-1212.

“We’re going to do everything we can do to bring the suspect to justice,” Cantrell promised.

Loved ones set up a GoFundMe for his Adkins’ family that can be found by clicking here.