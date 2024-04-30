Teen dead, another shot after shooting at east Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving teenagers near 21st and Memorial in east Tulsa.

Police said two 16-year-olds were shot and one of them died from his injuries.

On Monday evening, police responded to a shooting at the Midtown Park Apartments, near 21st and Memorial.

According to police, it seemed to have been a gun battle where at least two 16-year-olds were shot.

“I would say looking at it it’s a football field worth of scene. They’ve got lots of tape because we kept finding more and more evidence as it looks like where they were initially shot at in this, kind of this, exchange of gunfire happened, it spread out beyond that. So, we’re finding evidence throughout the complex,” Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said.

Police said one of the teens died from his injuries and the other is in critical condition.

Meulenberg said a rifle and pistol were found at the scene.

He also said shootings like these are a reminder of the importance of making sure guns aren’t stolen.

“The guns we found, I couldn’t tell you if they were stolen yet, but when you’ve got young people involved, they can’t buy these guns, they’re under 21. What we’re finding, this goes to some of our other messaging, we’re seeing thousands of guns being stolen in Tulsa, so this is just a big problem that we as a community, everybody needs to take part of,” Meulenberg said.

There is not a suspect in custody at this time and police are working to see how exactly the teens were involved.

“I don’t know if they shot or if they were just targets of this situation, so we’re still trying to figure that out, hopefully that will unfold tonight. It was a rough weekend this past weekend, it’s clear that it’s not getting any better today,” Meulenberg said.

Monday’s shooting comes after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning and a deadly shooting late Sunday night.