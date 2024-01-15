Teen busted for remote-controlled license plate cover, troopers say

State troopers say a 17-year-old driver, who they say had a remote-controlled gadget on his Camaro that raises and lowers a cover to hide the license plate, got busted on the Creek Turnpike at Olive in Broken Arrow.

Trooper Scott McCreary says he saw the cover roll back up, as the driver was getting on the turnpike, and he pulled him over.

In McCreary’s dash-cam video on Facebook, which you can see here, he orders the teen to demonstrate the cover going up and back down.

“Will you roll it down for me and roll it back up, I wanna see it,” McCreary says in the video.

Afterward, as he walks back to the teen’s car and talks to him through the window, McCreary sounds somewhat exasperated.

“Man, really?” McCreary says in the video.

The turnpikes recently put in the ‘Plate-Pay’ system, which uses cameras to read license plates and send people a toll in the mail.

Troopers say the teen now has to pay two fines totaling nearly $500, one for covering the license plate and the other for not paying the toll.

They say if he had just paid the toll, it would have been 88 cents.

