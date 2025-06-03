Taylor Hanson named to 2025 OK Hall of Fame

TULSA, Okla. — Food On The Move (FOTM) Founder Taylor Hanson, of the band Hanson, was named to the 2025 Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

FOTM said in addition to Hanson’s global success through his band, and dedicated efforts to support independent musicians, he has made an impact to the state through fighting food insecurity.

Since founding FOTM in 2014, Taylor has supported the organization in distributing millions of pounds of produce to Oklahomans. FOTM said his commitment to social change has led to growth of the organization and strides in reshaping sustainable and local food systems.

“It is such an honor to be included in the Hall of Fame alongside leaders who have supported the growth and wellbeing of our state,” said Hanson. “Food On The Move has made incredible strides over the last decade towards ending food insecurity in Oklahoma, and we’re just scratching the surface of what we can accomplish together.”

Hanson joins Ronnie Dunn, Eddy Gibbs, Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, Bert Mackie, Dr. Michael A. Mares, and Sam Presti as a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

“Taylor’s passion for the community inspires us. Food On The Move has such great momentum and the team will continue to work towards Taylor’s vision of increasing access to healthy food in Oklahoma,” said Food On The Move Board President Jacob Chapman.

Honorees will be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in November.

