Take a ride in a vintage car

The clock is ticking.

Officials with the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum in Sapulpa are reminding the public they have less than two months to participate in the third-annual vintage car rides.

The rides happen every Saturday morning starting at the museum.

Guests can ride in a 1923 Packard and drive to Pretty Water Lake.

A driver is provided and the car rides take place between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. weather permitting.

The rides run through the end of September. Prices are $15 per person.

The museum’s executive director Lina Holmes said, “From young families to older couples to historic car lovers, the vintage rides offer something for everyone to experience.”

If you’d like to book a ride contact the museum at 918-216-1171.