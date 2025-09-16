Take Back Our Trails Ride

Turkey Mountain and the Tulsa River Parks Authority are hosting a “Take Back Our Trails” event tonight at 5:30pm at Turkey Mountain. Organizers are encouraging the public to hit the trails for a group hike, run or ride event to raise money to improve safety after two attacks on the trails in recent months. Participants will enjoy music, a raffle and have the opportunity to purchase a special edition Turkey Mountain T-shirt. It all starts at 5:30 at the Main Pavilion located at 6850 S. Elwood Avenue. Proceeds from the event will go towards adding more security cameras on the trails, as well as a new visitor center. The event is free and all are welcome.