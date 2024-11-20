Swan Lake fountain working again after 25 years

The historic fountain at Swan Lake near 18th and Utica is flowing again after a major renovation this year.

The renovation, totaling $2.2 million, was funded by the Improve Our Tulsa program.

“This renovation is more than just beautification; it’s about honoring the history that Swan Lake represents for our community.” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “We are thrilled to restore this landmark for future generations, ensuring it remains a place for Tulsans to gather for generations to come.”

Construction began in March and included upgrades to the fountain itself and the quality of the water in Swan Lake.

According to the City of Tulsa, the fountain and two newly added aerators on the west side of the pond will help improve water circulation.

The city is also working to decrease the population of invasive fish.

Watch the video here

Future improvements include updates to the swing set and possibly the fence.