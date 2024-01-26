Suspected porch pirate arrested, child removed from home

Tulsa police said a woman suspected of stealing packages from front porches in south Tulsa was arrested Thursday.

According to TPD, investigators identified the alleged porch pirate as Lindsey Turner. Police said officers served a search warrant on her home in east Tulsa and found the residence to be in unlivable conditions.

“The power was turned off and narcotics were stored within reach of Turner’s 2-year-old son.” TPD wrote on social media.

TPD said the child was removed by DHS and placed with family for now.

Lindsey Turner was arrested for:

Child Endangerment

Drug Possession without a Prescription

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Porch Piracy

This is an arrest, not a conviction.



