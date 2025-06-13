Suspected out-of-state child predator arrested in Bixby

TULSA — Police arrested a child sexual assault suspect out of Colorado in south Tulsa Thursday.

Officers were notified in the morning by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado about wanted suspect, Matthew Reimer, who was living in an apartment near 81st and Memorial.

Reimer is wanted for 10 felony counts of Sexual Assault on a Child and five misdemeanor counts of Indecent Exposure.

Through the investigation, Officers learned Reimer was working at the Lowe’s in Bixby.

Officers went to the store and took him into custody. Reimer will be extradited to Colorado to face his charges.