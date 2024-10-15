TCSO: Suspected copper thieves busted with telephone wires, tools in their vehicle

Deputies arrested two suspected copper thieves on Monday, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO said deputies were called to an area near Highway 75 and 76th Street North where a witness said two men had hooked a chain up to utility wires and used their truck to pull them down.

Deputies spotted the two leaving the area and pulled them over, the sheriff’s office said.

TCSO said deputies found what appeared to be telephone wire and tools commonly used for stealing copper wire.

43-year-old Jessie James McKenzie and 25-year-old Kenneth Dwayne Kirtley of Tulsa face multiple charges including: larceny of copper, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools after a previous felony conviction and knowingly concealing stolen property.

Deputies said damages are estimated to be around $5,000.