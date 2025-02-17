Suspect, victim identified in shooting at midtown Tulsa apartment

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department identified one of the suspects and the victim in a deadly shooting at a midtown Tulsa apartment complex on Saturday.

Police said officers responded to the Brighton Park Apartments around 2:00 a.m. and found 17-year-old Adavion Herring dead from gunshot wounds in one of the apartments.

The suspect fired multiple shots through a bedroom window and officers found .45 and 9 mm shell casings on the scene.

Police said three other people in the apartment were not injured.

Police said witnesses reported seeing two male suspects outside of the apartment before the shooting. Witness testimony led to the identification of one of the suspects as 17-year-old Siion Ferguson.

At 12:30 p.m., officers found Ferguson and another juvenile in an Uber near East 41st Street and Memorial Drive.

Police said a .45 caliber handgun was found in the vehicle near Ferguson and a 9mm handgun was found on the other juvenile.

Ferguson was arrested and booked for first-degree murder.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and officers are working to determine the involvement of the second detained juvenile.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.