Suspect in deadly Bartlesville shooting charged in federal court

By Matt Hutson
A suspect in a deadly Bartlesville shooting is facing charges in federal court.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted Dylan Alexander for second degree murder. Alexander is accused of shooting and killing Kevin Holden in February.

Bartlesville Police say Holden was found with gunshot wounds near West 20th Street and South Armstrong Avenue on February 2. He later died from his injuries.

Police identified Alexander as the suspect and he was taken into custody in Nowata County on February 3.

Alexander is also charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

