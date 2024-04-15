Suspect in custody after police standoff in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) said a suspect is in custody following a standoff near Quanah and Elm, north of 121st and Elm.

According to police, around 11 a.m. officers responded to a domestic incident where the victim said a family member threatened her with a knife at their shared home.

“We made contact with our victim away from the residence, she was able to get out of the residence early on in this after a threat was made with a knife, officers contacted her down the street from the residence and then we responded to the house to make contact with him,” said Captain Josh McCoy with BAPD.

BAPD said they briefly made contact with the suspect but then he went back into the home.

Jim Rickelman has lived in the neighborhood for a little over 20 years. He said he saw everything when he walked out his door.

“Had a cup of coffee, walked out the front door and saw four to five police cars and neighbors were telling me they were up and down all the other streets,” Rickelman said.

“It was wild and my thoughts pretty much the whole time is ‘What was taking so long?’ but I’m not a police technician so I don’t know but certainly livened up the day around here,” he also said.

The standoff lasted eight hours, with police taking every situation into consideration.

“We had exhausted every attempt to make contact with this individual inside the house, which included cell phone, throw phone, the phone we throw into the residence to try to get him to pick that up and try to make contact, there was a couple incidences where they did get a visual of him through windows, trying to crawl out of the house, and so it came to a point where they weren’t able to make contact with him,” McCoy said.

McCoy said finally, officers made the decision to go in and around 6 p.m., the suspect was arrested.

“Every situation is different, we’re just focusing on the fact that no one was hurt in this incident, we were able to end this peacefully by getting him in custody, our victim in this is not injured, so for us this is a win that we were able to solve this situation in the manner that we did,” McCoy said.

As for Rickelman, he was thankful for the work BAPD put in.

“I just want to say thank you to police officers,” he said.

McCoy said if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources to help and you should contact BAPD.



