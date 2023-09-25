Local

Suspect in custody after homicide at South Tulsa apartment

By Ben Morgan

Tulsa police Tulsa police

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a homicide at a south Tulsa apartment complex Sunday morning.

Police said around 1:00 a.m. they responded to the Lewiston Apartments near 51st and Lewis.

According to police, the Tulsa Fire Department and EMSA were the first to arrive and told officers they believed a homicide had occurred and the suspect was still at the apartments.

Neighbors told police a man was fighting with his roommate.

TPD said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police have not identified the victim.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!