Suspect in custody after homicide at South Tulsa apartment

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a homicide at a south Tulsa apartment complex Sunday morning.

Police said around 1:00 a.m. they responded to the Lewiston Apartments near 51st and Lewis.

According to police, the Tulsa Fire Department and EMSA were the first to arrive and told officers they believed a homicide had occurred and the suspect was still at the apartments.

Neighbors told police a man was fighting with his roommate.

TPD said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police have not identified the victim.