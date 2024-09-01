Suspect arrested after threatening motel employee with butcher knife, police say

Police arrested a man for allegedly charging at someone with a knife at an east Tulsa motel.

Tulsa Police said officers responded Friday night to a motel near 11th and Garnett, where an employee said a tenant threatened and charged at them with a butcher knife.

Officers arrived and saw the suspect, 36-year-old Branden Kelly, rush to enter his room where he refused to come out.

After getting a search warrant, officers used a loud speaker to try and get Kelly to come out, but he wouldn’t budge. After a few minutes, officers broke a window to the room and took Kelly into custody.

Kelly was booked into Tulsa County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.